Huddersfield Town Wembley hero Danny Ward has revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was in touch with him before and after the play-off semi-finals and final.

The Welshman joined Town on a season-long loan last term, helping the Terriers to a historic promotion to the Premier League.

Ward saved Jordan Obita's crucial fifth penalty at the national stadium to set up Christopher Schindler to convert from the spot and send Town on their way to a first top-flight campaign for 45 years.

Klopp has previously spoken about his passion for Huddersfield Town and Ward revealed that the Reds' manager was in touch both before and after the matches to wish him luck.

He told Wales Online: "He sent me a text before and after both games. He wished me luck.

"Obviously he has his connections with the manager there as well.

"I think he said he was like a fan at times, I read. He was more nervous for the Huddersfield game than he has been managing a game before, which is quite pleasing.

"You can imagine him jumping round his living room!

"He is quite similar to the manager at Huddersfield.

"It is well documented they are good pals, everything from training to enthusiasm, the similarities are there."