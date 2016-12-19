Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool keeper Danny Ward believes Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 win at promotion rivals Norwich sent a serious message to the rest of the Championship contenders.

While his parent club have the Merseyside derby at Everton tonight, the 23-year-old Welsh international is reflecting with pride on the Carrow Road display and nine points out of nine in the week.

“It was a massive win and lays down a bit of a marker,” said the Anfield loanee.

“People were down on us when we were on bad run and some people might have thought we were just going to fade away after the good start to the season we had.

“But we proved again, though, that we are more than a match for anyone in this league.

“We hope we have had our blip but you never know. There are a lot of good teams in it. We will take each game as it comes and see where it takes us.”

The victory vindicated manager David Wagner’s decision to make five changes from the side that had won 1-0 at Burton Albion three days earlier.

Ward said: “The decision to make changes shows in the result, with us winning 2-1.

“They could have put out any team because they have such a good squad and they gave us a tough night, but we came out on top.”

The 6ft 3in stopper was making his 50th league start and is delighted he chose the Terriers for this season.

“The biggest thing for me personally was to get games and I’m getting them at a very good level,” said Ward.

“I spoke to people before I came here about the project they have, and it is a very exciting one, and I wanted to be a part of that.

“We are doing our talking on the pitch. The manager says ‘no limits’ and we will see where that takes us at the end of the season.”

Two goals from Elias Kachunga secured Town their third win in six days and it was a case of mission accomplished going into the festive period.

“We have not won three games in a row all season, even when we were on that good run,” said Ward.

“It is something we wanted to do as a group, and we felt our performances deserved that.

“We had to dig in against Norwich, but I felt, especially first half, we looked so dangerous and we deserved it in the end.

“We had a lapse of concentration for their goal and we were disappointed to let the lead slip.

“But everyone did their job, players got stuck in and did the dirty work – and everyone helped head the ball away.

“At the same time there was still composure to see the game out.”