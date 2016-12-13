Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Loan goalkeeper Danny Ward is targeting a first clean sheet in seven outings at Burton Albion – but accepts it will be a tough challenge for Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old Liverpool player and Wales international has played in every league and cup match this season for David Wagner’s side, helping them establish a fourth-place position in the Championship.

He’s hoping they can build on the victory against Bristol City tonight by making it back-to-back wins for the first time since Rotherham and Ipswich were put to the sword two months ago.

Town haven’t kept a clean sheet since Derby County were beaten 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on October 22, and Ward is keen to put that right – ideally starting straight away against Nigel Clough’s side.

“Every team in the league has a sticky part of the season and it feels like we’ve come out of that,” said Ward, who has four clean sheets to his name this term.

“In this league, though, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing against home or away, it’s going to be a tough test.

“In the last month or so we’ve not picked up some points I think our performances have warranted, so it was good to get what we deserved (against Bristol City).”