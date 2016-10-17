Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
On-loan Chelsea FC forward Kasey Palmer 'learning all the time' at Huddersfield Town

The England Under 21 youngster is looking to bounce back from defeat by Sheffield Wednesday with a mid-week victory at Preston North End

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Town's Kasey Palmer is left frustrated.
Kasey Palmer is enjoying his Huddersfield Town learning curve after making a season-long loan from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

And the England Under 21 forward says David Wagner’s side are eager to bounce back after Sunday’s Championship defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Third-placed Town are chasing a fourth away win of the season at Preston North End after suffering a first home loss with the 19-year-old targeting a 12th Town appearance at Deepdale on Wednesday.

LOOK: Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Match Action from the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: General view ahead of the game.

“We were all disappointed, but we can’t stay low,” said Palmer. “After previous defeats this season, we have bounced back, and that’s the aim again.

“Preston is a big game for us and we want another away win.

“We worked hard against Sheffield Wednesday, but things just didn’t fall our way.”

Wednesday won with Fernando Forestieri’s 67th-minute penalty after Rajiv van La Parra was adjudged to have handled in the area.

And Palmer said: “To be fair there was always going to be that one moment which decided the game and it went against us.

“Both teams played good football. We had a few chances in the first half where we could have scored and I had one which their keeper saved really well.”

WATCH: Town's players hard at training ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

WATCH: Town's players hard at training ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash - Part 2
Town have provided Palmer with his first taste of senior football at club level.

“I’m learning all the time,” he added.

“The more I play the more I’ll learn, and it is good to work with experienced players.”

Meanwhile, Preston North End sit 18th in the SkyBet Championship table after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Huddersfield Town survey: Re-watch all your highlights of the season so far

What did the fans vote as the best moments so far this campaign?

Previous Articles

Watch amazing atmosphere captured from Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday, 16.10.16: Town fans during the game.

Re-live the record John Smith's attendance encounter via footage captured from Ben Hall of the Huddersfield town YouTube channel TerriersTV

