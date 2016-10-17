On-loan Chelsea FC forward Kasey Palmer 'learning all the time' at Huddersfield Town

Kasey Palmer is enjoying his Huddersfield Town learning curve after making a season-long loan from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

And the England Under 21 forward says David Wagner’s side are eager to bounce back after Sunday’s Championship defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Third-placed Town are chasing a fourth away win of the season at Preston North End after suffering a first home loss with the 19-year-old targeting a 12th Town appearance at Deepdale on Wednesday.

“We were all disappointed, but we can’t stay low,” said Palmer. “After previous defeats this season, we have bounced back, and that’s the aim again.

“Preston is a big game for us and we want another away win.

“We worked hard against Sheffield Wednesday, but things just didn’t fall our way.”

Wednesday won with Fernando Forestieri’s 67th-minute penalty after Rajiv van La Parra was adjudged to have handled in the area.

And Palmer said: “To be fair there was always going to be that one moment which decided the game and it went against us.

“Both teams played good football. We had a few chances in the first half where we could have scored and I had one which their keeper saved really well.”

Town have provided Palmer with his first taste of senior football at club level.

“I’m learning all the time,” he added.

“The more I play the more I’ll learn, and it is good to work with experienced players.”

Meanwhile, Preston North End sit 18th in the SkyBet Championship table after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.