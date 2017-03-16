Hopefully we can make the other teams a bit worried - Brown

On-loan Chelsea youngster Izzy Brown is loving life in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town, describing it as ‘amazing’.

The 20-year-old hit the ground running after joining the club from the Stamford Bridge outfit in January, scoring four goals in 18 appearances as well as earning himself a nomination for February's SkyBet Championship player of the month.

Brown has become a mainstay in David Wagner’s side, recently receiving an England Under 21 call-up and expressing his desire to stay at the club longer than his loan deal which expires this summer.

“It’s been amazing so far,” beamed the forward. “I’ve settled in really well – the manager, players and all the staff have made me feel very welcome from day one.”

“There are always pressures joining a new team in January and trying to fit in – however old you are.

“But joining a club pushing for promotion is even more difficult and I wasn’t expecting to play as many games as I have done.

“I’m grateful to the manager for giving me the chance to prove myself and it couldn’t have started any better - it’s a great learning curve for me.”

Brown started the season on-loan at Rotherham United but with the Millers languishing at the bottom of the league, the deal was terminated early by parent-club Chelsea so he could move to Huddersfield Town instead.

And the difference between flying-high and struggling is a stark footballing lesson the talented youngster can only learn from in what is likely to be a glittering career in the game.

“It’s a completely different pressure to being at Rotherham,” Brown remarked.

“Whether you are struggling or pushing for promotion the points still matter but when you’re at the bottom you can’t play with as much freedom.

“There’s less confidence and the mood in the dressing room isn’t the greatest when you’re losing.

Confidence is something Izzy Brown and his Town team-mates aren’t short of – heading into the game at Ashton Gate on the back of two successive league wins over Aston Villa and Brentford.

“Anything is possible here,” said the forward. “We all believe we belong in the Premier League and in the back of our heads that’s the dream.

“But we just need to focus on one game at a time – Bristol City on Friday night is another big one and every game now is like a Cup Final.”