Izzy Brown began the first week of 2017 thinking his first taste of the FA Cup was going to be for Rotherham United against Oxford United.

It didn’t work out that way, but the Chelsea starlet is more than happy to be at Huddersfield Town.

Brown celebrated his 20th birthday with a Town debut against Port Vale, playing the first 71 minutes of the comprehensive 4-0 win which put the John Smith’s Stadium side into the fourth round for the first time in three years.

Recalled from Championship rivals Rotherham (who went out of the Cup, beaten 3-2 at home to Oxford United), his loan to Town was confirmed on the eve of the Vale tie.

“It all happened pretty fast, and I thought I did okay in the circumstances,” said the England Under 20 international.

“I only had a couple of training sessions here, but I watched a lot of video clips! It was great to be involved, and I can’t wait to push on with Huddersfield.

“I like the way they play, with possession and passing, and I think I will suit that system.

“I learned a lot at Rotherham, and I want to carry on my progression here.”