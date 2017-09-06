Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This summer thirteen players arrived at the John Smith's Stadium, prompting David Wagner to allow a number of his squad to leave Huddersfield in search of first team football.

Jack Payne, Sean Scannell, Jordy Hiwula and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis all left the club for various destinations across the football pyramid on season-long-loan deals.

And youngsters Rekeil Pyke, Jordan Willams and Fraser Horsfall were all loaned out to lower league sides to give them a taste of first team football outside of Town.

Below, Ben Abbiss checks in on how the Terriers are performing a few weeks into their spells away from the club.

Jack Payne - Oxford United

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has quickly become an integral part of Pep Clotet's side at the Kassamm Stadium. Playing the number 10 role in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Payne has regularly demonstrated his quality both in his movement off the ball and with his eye for a pass.

In five League One games he has contributed four assists and in the 6-2 Checkatrade Trophy win against Stevenage FC, he set up three and scored one himself.

A goal in the league is all that's missing from Payne's start at Oxford, but as he told the Oxford Mail recently: “I know the goals will come but if the strikers are scoring and the team’s winning that’s all that matters to me."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Sean Scannell - Burton Albion

The former Ireland Under 21 international joined Nigel Clough's Burton Albion on Friday, August 18 and therefore has only been available for two games so far.

On both occasions Scannell has played on the right wing and on both occasions he has been subbed off around the 60 minute mark. That is more a reflection of his needing to get some game time under his belt rather than an inability to influence the game.

In his two appearances, the winger has shown his skill in beating a man and, although the end product has not quite been there yet, he is set to be an important component of Burton's Championship survival campaign this year.

Jordy Hiwula - Fleetwood Town

The 22-year-old striker scored his first goal of the season in Fleetwood's 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Carlisle United.

The former England Under 19 international has started every game in Fleetwood's impressive start to the League One campaign but has only managed one assist and no goals in the league.

With fellow young striker Devante Cole banging in the goals, Hiwula has perhaps kept his place in Uwe Rosler's side thanks to an injury to former Everton front man, Conor McAleny.

McAleny is set to return soon though so the Hiwula could face a real fight to start in future.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis - Portsmouth FC

Unfortunately the left-back suffered a long term injury on his debut for Portsmouth against Rochdale back at the start of August.

Initially it was thought he would be out for around four months but it was determined he would need an operation - the recovery from which could take 10 months.

On Wednesday, August 14 he successfully underwent the operation on his left knee and started his long recovery.

Even though the defender's season is over, Portsmouth must continue paying his wages for the duration of the loan spell.

Rekeil Pyke - Port Vale

The young Town forward joined Port Vale on a season-long loan in January, but has not had a great time of it since joining the club.

The Valiants have won just one match in League Two - against Crawley Town, in which Pyke wasn't playing.

Pyke has made five appearances for Port Vale, losing four and drawing one to Oldham in the EFL Trophy - which Vale won on penalties.

The 20-year-old is yet to score for his loan side.

Jordan Williams - Bury FC

The 17-year-old featured in Town's Carabao Cup win over Rotherham in August before being loaned out to Lee Clark's Bury a week later.

Since joining the Shakers, Williams has played two matches - keeping a clean sheet at Rochdale before losing 1-0 to promotion-chasing Scunthorpe.

Fraser Horsfall - Gateshead

The 20-year-old joined the North East side on deadline day and is yet to feature for his loan club.