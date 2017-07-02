Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have experienced an incredible 12 months under head coach David Wagner, culminating in promotion to the Premier League at the end of May.

The current success has seen the club's status in the global game rise to new levels of support – but who are the lifelong fans who are not only making a name for themselves but flying the flag for the club as well?

Obviously Sir Patrick Stewart, renowned Shakespearean thespian as well as star of Hollywood films such the X-Men and Star Trek franchise, is the most obvious one.

But there are others, each with a rich and varied background of support and includes actors, actresses, writers, musicians, comedians and cricketers.

How many did you know support the club? Have a look at our video of our top 10 above as well as the full list and explanations below....

Actor Reece Dinsdale often tweets his love for the club and once said in an interview, “I have a normal life. I go to see Huddersfield Town”

Author of The Damned United, David Peace is a lifelong fan and once said, “For a Huddersfield Town fan, some might say I have an unhealthy obsession with Leeds”

Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom supports the side after his dad played for the club between 1975 and 1978

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart cancelled all his working engagements to watch Town's SkyBet Championship promotion run-in

Politician Harold Wilson was fortunate enough to watch Huddersfield Town’s home games during their glory years in the 1920s

Actor Chris Fountain recently spoke to the Examiner about his passion for the club after one of his uncles took him to Leeds Road as a youngster

Actress Zoe Lucker of Footballer's Wives fame is a Town fan according to Chris Cowlin's Celebrities' Favourite Football Teams book

Musician Lukas Wooller from Maximo Park stated he was a Town fan during an episode of Soccer AM back in March 2007

Cricketer Andrew Gale claims football was always his first love and dreamt of playing for the club as a boy

Actress Jodie Whittaker, star of hit TV series 'Broadchurch' is also a Huddersfield Town fan

Comedian Alun Cochrane is a Huddersfield Town fan according to Wikipedia

Poet Simon Armitage is a lifelong fan and makes many references to supporting the side in his book 'All Points North'

Actor Danny Kirrane is Huddersfield born and bread and is an avid supporter of his local side

ITV broadcaster John Shires not only covers the club but also supports them as well

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is related for former Huddersfield Town chairman Geoff Headey

Young Adult writer M.A Griffin, often writing under the pseudonym 'Fletcher Moss', is a lifelong Huddersfield Town fan

American actress Mercedes McNab is the daughter of Huddersfield Town, Arsenal and England player Bob McNab

Matthew Burton, star of TV show 'Educating Yorkshire', is such a fan he became Huddersfield Town's schools ambassador last year

Actress Kathy Staff who played the iconic Nora Batty in Last of the Summer Wine was such a fan she referenced the club in an episode.

TV presenter Matt Roberts, who covers the World Superbike Championship and the British Superbike Championship, is a big Town fan

Referee Bobby Madley was revealed as a Huddersfield Town fan in a recent BBC article