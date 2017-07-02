Huddersfield Town have experienced an incredible 12 months under head coach David Wagner, culminating in promotion to the Premier League at the end of May.

The current success has seen the club's status in the global game rise to new levels of support – but who are the lifelong fans who are not only making a name for themselves but flying the flag for the club as well?

Obviously Sir Patrick Stewart, renowned Shakespearean thespian as well as star of Hollywood films such the X-Men and Star Trek franchise, is the most obvious one.

But there are others, each with a rich and varied background of support and includes actors, actresses, writers, musicians, comedians and cricketers.

How many did you know support the club? Have a look at our video of our top 10 above as well as the full list and explanations below....

Actor Reece Dinsdale often tweets his love for the club and once said in an interview, “I have a normal life. I go to see Huddersfield Town”

Actor Reece Dinsdale as George Jones in The Absence of War - he's a massive Town fan.
Actor Reece Dinsdale as George Jones in The Absence of War - he's a massive Town fan.

Author of The Damned United, David Peace is a lifelong fan and once said, “For a Huddersfield Town fan, some might say I have an unhealthy obsession with Leeds”

Author David Peace, of 'The Damned United' fame, is a Huddersfield Town fan.
Author David Peace, of 'The Damned United' fame, is a Huddersfield Town fan.

Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom supports the side after his dad played for the club between 1975 and 1978

Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom, in action for England, is a Huddersfield Town fan.
Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom, in action for England, is a Huddersfield Town fan.

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart cancelled all his working engagements to watch Town's SkyBet Championship promotion run-in

Sir Patrick Stewart has often been seen supporting Huddersfield Town both home and away.
Sir Patrick Stewart has often been seen supporting Huddersfield Town both home and away.

Politician Harold Wilson was fortunate enough to watch Huddersfield Town’s home games during their glory years in the 1920s

A view of the statue of former Prime Minister Harold Wilson ahead of Huddersfield Town's promotion parade.
A view of the statue of former Prime Minister Harold Wilson ahead of Huddersfield Town's promotion parade.

Actor Chris Fountain recently spoke to the Examiner about his passion for the club after one of his uncles took him to Leeds Road as a youngster

Actor Chris Fountain snapped supporting Huddersfield Town during an away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Actor Chris Fountain snapped supporting Huddersfield Town during an away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Actress Zoe Lucker of Footballer's Wives fame is a Town fan according to Chris Cowlin's Celebrities' Favourite Football Teams book

Actress Zoe Lucker, star of Footballer's Wives, is reportedly a Huddersfield Town fan.
Actress Zoe Lucker, star of Footballer's Wives, is reportedly a Huddersfield Town fan.

Musician Lukas Wooller from Maximo Park stated he was a Town fan during an episode of Soccer AM back in March 2007

Maximo Park's Lukas Wooller claimed to be a Huddersfield Town fan on Soccer AM.
Maximo Park's Lukas Wooller claimed to be a Huddersfield Town fan on Soccer AM.

Cricketer Andrew Gale claims football was always his first love and dreamt of playing for the club as a boy

Cricketer Andrew Gale has always been a passionate Huddersfield Town fan as well.
Cricketer Andrew Gale has always been a passionate Huddersfield Town fan as well.

Actress Jodie Whittaker, star of hit TV series 'Broadchurch' is also a Huddersfield Town fan

Actor Jodie Whitaker, star of ITV's Broadchurch, is a Huddersfield Town fan.
Actor Jodie Whitaker, star of ITV's Broadchurch, is a Huddersfield Town fan.

Comedian Alun Cochrane is a Huddersfield Town fan according to Wikipedia

Comedian Alun Cochrane is a Huddersfield Town fan according to Wikipedia.
Comedian Alun Cochrane is a Huddersfield Town fan according to Wikipedia.

Poet Simon Armitage is a lifelong fan and makes many references to supporting the side in his book 'All Points North'

Huddersfield poet Simon Armitage has even referenced the club in his work.
Huddersfield poet Simon Armitage has even referenced the club in his work.

Actor Danny Kirrane is Huddersfield born and bread and is an avid supporter of his local side

Actor Danny Kirrane as Morpheus in E4 comedy Wasted is a Huddersfield Town fan.
Actor Danny Kirrane as Morpheus in E4 comedy Wasted is a Huddersfield Town fan.

ITV broadcaster John Shires not only covers the club but also supports them as well

ITV Calender presenter John Shires not only covers the club but also supports them.
ITV Calender presenter John Shires not only covers the club but also supports them.

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is related for former Huddersfield Town chairman Geoff Headey

Lena Headey as character Cersei Lannister in the hit TV series 'Game of Thrones'.
Lena Headey as character Cersei Lannister in the hit TV series 'Game of Thrones'.

Young Adult writer M.A Griffin, often writing under the pseudonym 'Fletcher Moss', is a lifelong Huddersfield Town fan

Award-winning Young Adult Writer M.A Griffin was brought up in Huddersfield and supports the club.
Award-winning Young Adult Writer M.A Griffin was brought up in Huddersfield and supports the club.

American actress Mercedes McNab is the daughter of Huddersfield Town, Arsenal and England player Bob McNab

Actress Mercedes McNab, of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'' fame, is related to former Huddersfield Town player Bob McNab.
Actress Mercedes McNab, of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'' fame, is related to former Huddersfield Town player Bob McNab.

Matthew Burton, star of TV show 'Educating Yorkshire', is such a fan he became Huddersfield Town's schools ambassador last year

Thornhill teacher Matthew Burton (left), star of 'Educating Yorkshire', is often seen at the John Smith's Stadium.
Thornhill teacher Matthew Burton (left), star of 'Educating Yorkshire', is often seen at the John Smith's Stadium.

Actress Kathy Staff who played the iconic Nora Batty in Last of the Summer Wine was such a fan she referenced the club in an episode.

Actress Kathy Staff, who played Nora Batty in The Last of the Summer Wine, was a Huddersfield Town fan.
Actress Kathy Staff, who played Nora Batty in The Last of the Summer Wine, was a Huddersfield Town fan.

TV presenter Matt Roberts, who covers the World Superbike Championship and the British Superbike Championship, is a big Town fan

TV presenter Matt Roberts is not only from Huddersfield but supports the local side as well.
TV presenter Matt Roberts is not only from Huddersfield but supports the local side as well.

Referee Bobby Madley was revealed as a Huddersfield Town fan in a recent BBC article

Referee Bobby Madley in action during a Premier League clash last season.
Referee Bobby Madley in action during a Premier League clash last season.

Read More

Huddersfield Town latest