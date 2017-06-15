Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have agreed a £10m deal with Manchester City for loan star Aaron Mooy , much to the delight of the Town faithful.

The Australia international was the Terriers' player of the season last term and earned himself an inclusion into the PFA Championship team of the year.

Mooy helped Town to an incredible promotion to the Premier League in his 51 appearances in the blue and white stripes, with the midfield linchpin scoring four goals.

And now he looks set for a West Yorkshire reunion, with Town ready to shatter their transfer record to sign the midfielder.

The Terriers' current record fee was the £1.8m spent on Christopher Schindler last summer, with the Mooy deal set to smash that figure in the coming weeks.

Town have agreed an £8m initial fee with City, with Pep Guardiola's side in line for £2m in add-ons.

Here we look back over his best bits at Town ahead of the midfielder's proposed permanent switch.