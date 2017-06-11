The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head into a well-earned summer break having earned the right to play in the Premeir League for the first time in their history.

A 54-game campaign led the Terriers to eventual glory, with promotion sealed in the most dramatic of circumstances - on penalty shootouts at Wembley.

Town's historic season will live long in the memory of many a Town fan, with David Wagner and his men now set to embark on the Terriers' first top flight campaign for 45 years.

Preparations are now well under way as Town look to adjust to the top tier and solidify their spot in the richest league in the world.

Although all eyes are focused on what is to come, let's take a minute to look back at what was an incredible season for the Terriers.

In the video above you can see some of the best images from Town's promotion-winning season.

And you can also relive some of the special moments at Wembley with our three galleries.

Sit back and enjoy.