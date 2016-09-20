LOOK: This is how it is to be top of the Championship as Huddersfield Town train hard

Huddersfield Town may be top of the SkyBet Championship but there is still no room for complacency for David Wagner's men.

With Town being knocked out at the First Round stage of the EFL Cup against Shrewsbury Town at the New Meadow last month, the squad is without a game tonight.

However, any ideas of a 'day off' are quickly dispelled in these photographs as it's a case of 'business as usual' for the Town team.

Head Coach David Wagner is seen continuing his meticulous preparation by putting his charges through their paces ahead of the return to league action this weekend away to Reading FC.

And it looks as if his players do not mind either, appearing all smiles for the camera at PPG Canalside as the training regime has so far reaped rewards this season - Town sitting proudly at the top of the Championship table after claiming 19 points from a possible 24.