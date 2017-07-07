Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were back in action at PPG Canalside today for the first day of pre-season training.

After having their fitness assessed over the last couple of days, the players were back out on the training pitch for the first time today in preparation for a debut season in the Premier League.

The club's nine new signings were in attendance, with newest capture Mathias Jorgensen - who signed this morning - straight into action with the Terriers.

Our photographer was there to capture the first few minutes of the training session, before David Wagner took his men aside to begin a tactical session, presumably aimed at embedding the new players into his 'gegenpressing' system.

Flick through the gallery above to see all the Town players - new and old - in training for the first time this pre-season.