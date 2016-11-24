Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's players were put through their paces at PPG Canalside this afternoon as they looked to arrest their recent slump in form.

David Wagner's side have picked up only seven points from a possible 21 since an impressive 1-0 away win at Ipswich Town back on October 1.

Since the Portman Road victory Town have dropped to fourth in the SkyBet Championship table and could be as low as seventh by the time Wigan Athletic arrive for Monday’s Live Sky encounter.

Yet Town will go into the John Smith's Stadium showdown buoyed by a home record which has seen only one defeat so far this season.

That's in contrast to a Latics side who are still looking to record a first win under new boss Warren Joyce – although the visitors gained a point with a resolute display at Barnsley last weekend.

Scrolling through the the photos above it's clear to see it's business as usual for David Wagner's men during the afternoon training session - the squad preparing and focused on making it a tenth win of the season.