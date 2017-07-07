Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's players and backroom staff were back at Canalside today for the first day of pre-season training.

After a month of downtime following their incredible promotion to the Premier League, Town's promotion heroes were back at the training ground to gear up for a first season in the top flight of English football since 1971/72.

And last year's squad will be joined by Town's nine summer signings: Laurent Depoitre, Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl, Tom Ince, Danny Williams, Steve Mounie, Scott Malone, Mathias Jorgensen and the returning Kasey Palmer.

The squad will take to the grass for the first time since their Wembley win over Reading FC and begin preparations for their debut Premier League campaign.

Our photographer will be at Canalside later to snap the players in training, so keep an eye out on Examiner.co.uk to see all of Town's new signings in action for the first time.