LOOK: Huddersfield Town players hard at work on a cold winter's morning

Christmas and New Year is a time for family and friends as well as good food and drink – unless you are Huddersfield Town's players.

For David Wagner's side are working hard in training ahead of Saturday's home clash with Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium.

The encounter comes after the 1-1 draw in the corresponding fixture at Ewood Park on December 3 where Kasey Palmer headed home Chris Lowe's sixth minute corner before Danny Graham equalised with a 34th-minute penalty.

It is also one of three during the busy festive period which has already seen Town beat Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and precedes a clash with Wigan Athletic on January 2.

As the latest images from PPG Canalside show, there is certainly no let up or rest for the squad as they look to build up a current run of four successive SkyBet Championship wins.

Have a look at our gallery above to see David Wagner's men hard at work on the training ground earlier today.