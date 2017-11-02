The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were in training today preparing for the weekend clash against West Bromwich Albion.

The Terriers will be looking to get back to winning ways following their defeat to Liverpool FC last time out, while West Brom are searching for a first victory since August 19.

David Wagner will be without Michael Hefele, Philip Billing, Kasey Palmer and Jon Gorenc Stankovic for the clash, all of whom are sidelined with injury.

But with the return to the squad of Steve Mounie and Collin Quaner last week, the Terriers' team looks in a healthier position than it was a couple of weeks ago.

And the return of Palmer after the international break will also be a large boost for the German head coach.

The Chelsea loanee did not train with his teammates today