It's the quickest selling Huddersfield Town kit ever and now it has been celebrated with a unique 360 degree image.

It comes as part of the club's partnership with document management specialists Microform Imaging Ltd ahead of the inaugural Premier League season.

The company, based in East Ardsley, have over 50 years’ experience and provide one of the most comprehensive, multi-document scanning and microfilming services in the UK.

The image allows viewers to browse the entire kit as one complete circular image with it able to be viewed below.

Speaking on the image, Microform Imaging Ltd Operations Director Neil Bowker said, “We are thrilled to have been able to put forward this new service to our partners HTAFC, in helping them showcase their new strip.

“With them about to enjoy their first ever season in the Premier League, this is an exciting time for the team and we look forward to working with them further to achieve their goals.’

Sean Jarvis, Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director added: “Their technology offered us a service that simple photography stills do not showcase.

“Fans can see exactly what they are buying online from all angles and it will also preserve the kit in history for future generations and fans.”

For more information on the technology, visit the Microform Imaging website or call 01924 825 700.