LOOK: The best images from Huddersfield Town's Open Training Session in Austria

Huddersfield Town were put through their paces in front of around 50 fans today at their Austria training base.

After warming up separately, the goalkeepers and outfield players joined up for some intricate passing drills.

A shooting exercise followed, with new signings Tom Ince, Steve Mounie and Scott Malone clearly remembering to pack their shooting boots for the week abroad.

Equally as impressive were Town's three stoppers, with Jonas Lossl, Joel Coleman and Ryan Schofield making some smart stops and showing their passing prowess in the previous drill.

After the session, the Town players and head coach took some time to thank the fans who had travelled from around the world to watch their team in action - after a quick dip in the pool.

Supporters were able to get pictures and autographs from their Town stars in the idyllic Austrian setting.

You can see a range of images from the day in our gallery above.