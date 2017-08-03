Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After being put through their paces all week, Huddersfield Town's squad finally managed to have a break to enjoy the picturesque setting of Kirchberg last night.

Since arriving last Saturday, head coach David Wagner has been intensively working his side with a combination of double-training sessions and gym work ahead of the big Premier League kick-off on August 12.

The team also played the first of two pre-season friendlies on Tuesday, coming back from 3-1 down against Bundesliga outfit SvB Stuttgart to salvage a draw in Schwaz where temperatures hit an incredible 33°.

So after a light recovery session on Wednesday morning, the players had the afternoon and evening off to enjoy the surroundings of their base camp.

While some players such as Christopher Schindler took a stroll as he continued to recover from an illness which saw him sit out the 3-3 draw, backroom staff including popular kitman Andy 'Brooky' Brook went for a meal in a local restaurant.

Meanwhile players Michael Hefele, Danny Williams, Kasey Palmer, Elias Kachunga, Collin Quaner and Rajiv van La Parra headed to the main square to enjoy some traditional Austrian folk music which was playing in the bandstand (see photo).