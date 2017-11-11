Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You only have to cast your eyes over evocative images of Huddersfield Town’s meeting with West Ham 37 years ago to feel pangs of nostalgia.

Huddersfield Film Makers Club have unearthed original photographs of the First Division clash, played at a packed Leeds Road back in September 1970.

Over 20,000 crammed in to watch Town hold a Hammers side featuring such names as Bobby Moore, Trevor Brooking and Geoff Hurst to a creditable 1-1 draw.

The home back four of Geoff Hutt, Roger Ellam, Jimmy Nicholson and Alan Jones stood tall for most of the game but Hurst broke their resistance to open the scoring.

Steve Smith, who went on to gain the distinction of being the only man from Huddersfield to manage the club, struck late on to preserve a point.

At the start of the 1970/71 campaign, Town found themselves in a similar situation to the one they currently find themselves in, Ian Greaves’ side looking to establish themselves in the top flight for the first time in 14 years.

The Hammers draw came in the middle of a run of seven games without a win that punctured the positivity of wins in their first two games sending Town top of the table.

This was all in spite of the absence of star man Trevor Cherry and a run of poor form that had plagued Nicholson in previous games.

Notably, 1970/71 saw Town’s first and only foray into European football, taking part in the experimental Anglo-Italian cup with ties against Bologna and Sampdoria.

It was their ability to grind out draws at Leeds Road such as this one that kept Greaves’ men comfortably clear of relegation danger.