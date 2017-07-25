Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Town squad were in high spirits today as they trained ahead of their pre-season clash with Udinese on Wednesday.

After a well-earned day off yesterday, the Town players were back on the training pitch being put through their paces by David Wagner and his backroom staff.

Tommy Smith and Michael Hefele were both back on the training pitch with the first team squad, with last year's stand-in captain working his way back from a foot injury sustained as Town beat Reading FC in the Championship play-off final.

The German centre-half is in rehabilitation after picking up an Achilles injury, and the pair's availability for tomorrow's pre-season match against Udinese at the John Smith's Stadium remains unclear.

You can see your Town stars in training in our gallery above.