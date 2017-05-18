Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you haven't heard, last night was a pretty big night for Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers booked a spot at Wembley in the play-off final after beating Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wedensday on penalties.

The Owls drew first blood through Steven Fletcher, but David Wagner's men came roaring back to level through Nahki Wells.

The introduction of Collin Quaner changed the game for the Terriers, with the big German forward setting up the goal and causing havoc down the right flank.

A packed Hillborough witnesses Danny Ward make himself a Town hero with two penalty saves, sending the 2,000 away fans present into delirium.

If you were one of those supporters lucky enough to get a ticket, you may have been pictured by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were snapped in the pandemonium in Sheffield last night.