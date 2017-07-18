The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town promotion hero Danny Ward has earned massive praise from one of his international colleagues at Liverpool FC.

The 24-year-old is currently on Liverpool’s pre-season tour to Hong Kong, having helped Town reach the Premier League via a season-long loan and victory in the play-offs.

Head coach David Wagner explored the possibility of getting Ward back to the John Smith’s Stadium, but the Welsh international is now setting out his case to become No1 at Anfield.

The man currently holding that position is Simon Mingolet, and the Belgian ace says he’s been very impressed with Ward since his exploits with Town and penalty shoot-out heroics both in the play-off semi-finals and final (against Reading FC).

“He’s gained experience of course,” said Mingolet of Ward.

“He had a good season with Huddersfield. Not only the experience but what it will do for his confidence.

“Playing in the Championship will help him. It will be important for our position (for the goalkeepers).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“He’s a year older and he’s come back a different man.”

Ward has made it clear he’s going to push strongly for action under Jurgen Klopp, having made 46 starts for Town last season.

“The more ‘keepers we have got with quality, the better,” he told LiverpoolFC.com.

“The manager has talked about us having competition between us, which can only be healthy for the squad in general.

“That’s our aim every day—to push each other as far as we can because we want Liverpool to have the best goalkeeper that we can potentially give them.

“The manager knows the three boys are more than capable. It’s a fight for the No.1 [spot], but we’ll be helping each other along the way.”

Ward’s season at the John Smith’s Stadium was arguably the most productive loan of any Liverpool player in 2016/17.

His time working under Wagner will prove invaluable, and he clearly gained a lot from his spell away from Anfield.

“It was a crazy 12 months really, an unbelievable experience,” he explained.

“I went there to go and play some games, and obviously we had the fairytale ending, which was a fantastic experience that I’ll definitely never forget.

“It gives you that reassurance, playing on the big stages as well. The schedule of fixtures is a lot more hectic than it would be in the Premier League.

“Experience-wise, it was unbelievable. Hopefully that’ll hold me in good stead for what’s to come in the future.”