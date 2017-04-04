Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was all smiles at PPG Canalside as Jonathan Hogg played a full part in training ahead of the clash against Norwich City at the John Smith's Stadium tomorrow evening (7.45pm kick-off).

The midfielder's return is a welcome sight for Huddersfield Town as the side look to arrest a mini slump which has seen them lose the last two SkyBet Championship encounter.

After sustaining a severe-looking neck injury during the league clash away to Bristol City on Friday, March 17, initial indications suggested the 28-year-old would be ruled out for the rest of the season.

However, further extensive investigations revealed the midfielder had not sustained any bony injury in his cervical spine with Hogg returning to training on Sunday.

Head Coach David Wagner previously declared the news as 'like a new signing' and is confident the player will be pushing for a place in the matchday squad to face the Canaries on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sean Scannell is still a little way off contention and will have an outing with Town's reserve side on Thursday with the possibility he may be in contention for the game against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Chelsea loanees Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer remain at Stamford Bridge and will be another week or so away from rejoining David Wagner's men.