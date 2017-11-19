LOOK: Did you make it into our AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

It was a miserable afternoon for the travelling Huddersfield Town fans as they witnessed their side fall to a heavy defeat against 10-man AFC Bournemouth.

Forward Callum Wilson scored a hat-trick with Harry Arter also on the scoresheet as the Cherries inflicted more away-day misery on David Wagner's side.

Despite dominating the initial proceedings, the Terriers were unable to make it count with Wilson on the scoresheet twice in the space of a five minute period mid-way through the opening period.

And although the home side saw Simon Francis dismissed for a second bookable offence in first-half stoppage time, Bournemouth doubled their advantage after the break to seal an emphatic victory.

Town have now failed to score on the road in five league games with their last win away coming on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace.

If you were at the Vitality Stadium yesterday then you may have been snapped by our photographer – scroll through the gallery above to see.