Huddersfield Town were held by local rivals Barnsley today, with David Wagner's men unable to find a winning goal.

The Terriers huffed and puffed, but could not blow the Barnsley house down, with several Town efforts being blocked on the line.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies was voted man of the match by the Barnsley fans, which sums up Town's frustrating afternoon.

Just under 5,000 Town fans braved the rain at Oakwell to cheer their side on and were vocal from the first minute to the last.

