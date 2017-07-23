LOOK: Did you make it into our Barnsley FC vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town recorded their fourth win of pre-season with a 1-0 victory away to SkyBet Championship side Barnsley yesterday afternoon.

It came as part of a double-header of games for David Wagner's side as another part of his first-team faced La Liga outfit Girona in a behind-closed-doors clash earlier in the day.

Completely different opposition in both games but the same result – Kasey Palmer scoring the only goal against the Spanish opposition and Steve Mounie striking late in the game at Oakwell.

A positive day for the club - two clean sheets and two wins with the majority of the first-team getting a full ninety minute work-out and coming through the encounters unscathed.

Next up is the club's one and only home clash of the summer where they will face Italian Serie A side Udinese on Wednesday evening.

