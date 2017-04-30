Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Birmingham City yesterday after head coach David Wagner made 10 changes to the Terriers side.

It was very much a second-string outfit for Town as Wagner looks to rest his players for the play-offs - which were confirmed on Tuesday at Molineux.

Joel Coleman saved an early Lukas Jutkiewicz penalty following Mark Hudson's trip on Che Adams in the box, but Town were given a boost shortly afterwards as Adams was sent off for a lunging tackle on Martin Cranie.

The 10 men went ahead at the end of the first period through Jonathan Grounds and wrapped up the three points from the penalty spot midway through the second half - with Dean Whitehead giving away the spot kick.

There were 26,914 fans at a packed St Andrew's on Saturday, with 1,690 Town fans travelling to see the lacklustre performance delivered by their side.

