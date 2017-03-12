Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a fantastic three points at Brentford this weekend, with Rajiv Van La Parra notching the only goal of the game.

The Dutchman was outstanding in the first half, deserving a goal because of his work-rate alone.

Although Brentford had a strong 10-minute spell either side of half time, Town were good value for their win and cut the gap to the top two sides to just six points - and the Terriers have a game in hand.

As usual, Town were cheered on by a packed away area, with all 1,600 tickets being sold for the away day in the capital.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town celebrate win over Brentford with their fans Share this video Watch Next

The Brentford fans were hushed in the first half due to Town's dominance, and it was the blue and white fans who made all the noise at Griffin Park.

If you made the trip down to London this weekend you could have been snapped by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were pictured at the ground.