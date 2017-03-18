Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were comprehensively beaten by relegation-threatened Bristol City at Ashton Gate yesterday.

Jonathan Hogg's serious injury less than 10 minutes into the contest may have taken Town minds off the job at hand and the Terriers were out-performed in all areas of the pitch.

Lee Tomlin and Tammy Abraham capitalised on Town's lacklustre performance in the first half, before Aden Flint and David Cotterill completed the rout in the second half.

Town now have an international break to contend with and fans will be hoping their side can refocus for the home match against Burton Albion on April Fools Day.

Ashton Gate saw 16,984 fans go through the turnstiles last night, with 686 away fans making the long trip down from West Yorkshire.

If you were one of those fans you may have been pictured by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were snapped at the match.