Huddersfield Town kept their fourth Premier League clean sheet of the season yesterday in the goalless draw with Burnley.

The Terriers maintain a spot in the top half of the table with the point, with Town in eighth place - one spot above the Clarets.

Christopher Schindler was the standout performer on the day, keeping ex-Leeds United striker Chris Wood quiet for the majority of the afternoon, but Town could not cause too many of their own problems for their Lancastrian hosts.

Laurent Depoitre did have a good chance to put Town ahead in the second half, but his tame effort was held by Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

A crowd of 20,759 people watched the scoreless draw, with 2,471 Town fans making the short journey across the Pennines to Turf Moor.

