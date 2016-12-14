LOOK: Did you make it into our Burton Albion vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crowd of just 4,564 saw Huddersfield Town snatch all three points against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium last night.

Nahki Wells' 85th minute header was enough to give David Wagner's side a second successive league win and a first clean-sheet in seven outings.

Before the goal the game looked to be heading towards honours apiece - a tight and compact affair between two sides facing each other for the first time in history.

After a first-half of few chances, Burton Albion's Jamie Ward curled a shot over the bar in the second period while Town's Elias Kachunga also saw his goal-bound effort cleared off the line.

With the game heading towards stalemate – Wells capitalised on Christopher Schindler's knock-back from an Aaron Mooy free-kick to seal the win.

The victory sees Town consolidate fourth position in the SkyBet Championship table ahead of another tough away trip on Friday evening – Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Were you one of those at yesterday evening's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at yesterday's clash.