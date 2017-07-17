LOOK: Did you make it into our Bury FC vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town made it two-from-two in pre-season with a pleasing 3-1 victory over League One outfit Bury FC yesterday afternoon.

Goals from new additions Steve Mounié and Tom Ince and a late Elias Kachunga penalty saw David Wagner's men come from behind after former Town player Jermaine Beckford opened the scoring for the Shakers.

After beating Accrington Stanley on Wednesday evening, the Gigg Lane encounter was another positive work-out for the side – watched by 2,005 travelling Town fans in a crowd of 3,306.

Next up is a trip to Germany to face Bundesliga.2 side SV Sandhausen on Tuesday evening (kick-off 6pm local time) before travelling to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Saturday, July 22 (4pm kick-off).

Were you at yesterday's game? Scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped by our photographer.