LOOK: Did you make it into our Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Around a thousand Town fans travelled to South Wales yesterday afternoon to see Huddersfield Town lose 3-2 against Cardiff City.

It was another day of frustration for the Blue White Army as David Wagner's men once again failed to deal with set-pieces against a Bluebirds side managed by former Town boss Neil Warnock.

Three first-half goal was enough to seal the victory for the hosts – Sean Morrison heading in a corner, Junior Hoilett with the second and Rickie Lambert from a free-kick.

There was some cheer for the travelling faithful though, Tommy Smith scoring his first league goal for the club and Philip Billing marking his return to the team with a thunderbolt.

