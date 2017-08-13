LOOK: Did you make it into our Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town's first ever game in the Premier League could barely have gone any better with an impressive win at Crystal Palace.

The travelling support of 2,805 were sent into dreamland as a Joel Ward own goal and Steve Mounie double not only gave David Wagner's men all three points but also put them top of the table.

The German head coach's summer signings already look to have adjusted to the system that inspired promotion from the SkyBet Championship, providing significant cause for optimism surrounding their overall prospects for survival.

Granted, it may only be the opening weekend of the season but Town fans have waited 45 years for an experience like the one at Selhurst Park yesterday afternoon.

And judging by it, they may not be waiting too long for another....

