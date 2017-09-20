Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the third round stage by Crystal Palace last night.

Bakary Sako netted the only goal of the game 12 minutes in, despite the Eagles dominating proceedings through the first period.

Town did respond in the second half with pressure of their own, but the Terriers could not find the crucial equaliser that would have taken the game into extra time.

The loss means Town have squandered the chance to advance to the fourth round of the League Cup for the first time since the turn of he millennium, but it does allow David Wagner's men to concentrate on their maiden Premier League campaign.

Only 6,607 fans were present to watch the match, with 490 Town supporters making the long journey in midweek to witness the defeat.

If you were among them, you may have been snapped by our photographer at the ground.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were pictured at Selhurst Park.