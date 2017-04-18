Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 with Derby County yesterday, with ex-Terrier Jacob Butterfield salvaging a point for the Rams after Town had defended resolutely for 87 minutes.

Collin Quaner opened the scoring nine minutes in, coolly slotting Martin Cranie's low cross after Joe Lolley had created the initil space for the full-back.

But the Yorkshire side couldn't hold on and are no all but resigned to play-off football come May - a milestone which would have been seen as a resounding success at the start of the season.

There were 29,031 people packed into Pride Park to watch the clash yesterday, including 1,245 Town fans who out-sung their Rams rivals fom the first whistle.

And if you were one of those supporters to make the journey to Derbyshire, you could have been pictured by our photographer!

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were spotted at the match on Monday.