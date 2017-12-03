Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Sam Allardyce's Everton at Goodison Park yesterday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson netted the opener for the hosts just after half time before Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured all three points for the Toffees later in the second period.

Town were once again ineffective going forward, failing to create any real opportunities to put the Blues under pressure despite having the majority of possession on Merseyside.

The Terriers were again backed by a large number of travelling supporters, with 2,979 Town fans playing a huge part in the atmosphere in Liverpool.

If you were one of those fans who made the trip to Goodison Park, you may have been pictured by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were snapped on Merseyside.