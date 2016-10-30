LOOK: Did you make it into our Fulham FC vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A travelling Huddersfield Town away support of 2,743 supporters saw David Wagner's side thrashed 5-0 by Fulham FC yesterday afternoon.

A brace by Chris Martin as well as goals from Tomas Kalas, Lucas Piazon and Kevin McDonald inflicted the heaviest Town defeat during the German Head Coach's tenure at the club.

The Terriers gave their fans' little to cheer from kick-off as Chris Martin's eighth minute opener set the tone for the game with Town's defence in disarray throughout the full ninety minutes.

The scoreline could have been much worse but off-the-pitch West Yorkshire comprehensively beat West London in the supporter stakes – getting behind their side throughout the entire clash despite the scoreline.

Were you one of those at last night's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at today's clash.