LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers fan gallery?

Rajiv van La Parra's sixth minute goal was enough to seal all three points for Huddersfield Town against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday afternoon.

The Dutchman impressed throughout the clash against his old side and was first to react to prod the ball home when Nahki Wells' initial shot hit the post.

That's now four wins in five league games for David Wagner's men who sit proudly at the summit of the Football League Championship table, two points clear of second-placed Fulham.

Confidence around the club is at an all-time high with Saturday's attendance of 19,972 at the John Smith's Stadium playing a big part in roaring the team to success.

Were you one of those at the game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

