LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers fan gallery?

  • Updated
  • By

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's hard fought 1-0 win at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon

Huddersfield Town v Wolves, 27.08.16: Fans enjoy themselves at the John Smith's Stadium.

Rajiv van La Parra's sixth minute goal was enough to seal all three points for Huddersfield Town against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday afternoon.

The Dutchman impressed throughout the clash against his old side and was first to react to prod the ball home when Nahki Wells' initial shot hit the post.

That's now four wins in five league games for David Wagner's men who sit proudly at the summit of the Football League Championship table, two points clear of second-placed Fulham.

Confidence around the club is at an all-time high with Saturday's attendance of 19,972 at the John Smith's Stadium playing a big part in roaring the team to success.

Were you one of those at the game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at yesterday's clash.

Huddersfield Town 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0: Gutsy performance sees Town stay top of the league

Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra celebrates his opening goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rajiv van La Parra's sixth minute goal was enough to keep David Wagner's side at the summit of the Championship table

