Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers fan gallery?

  • Updated
  • By

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's impressive 2-1 victory over QPR this afternoon at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers,17.09.2016: Town Fans at the John Smith's Stadium.

Goals from Kasey Palmer and Elias Kachunga were enough to give Huddersfield Town an impressive 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers today at the John Smith's Stadium.

After Tuesday night's first league defeat of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion, the result and performance was just what Head Coach David Wagner wanted to see from his side.

The Terriers dominated for large periods of the game with Palmer's header opening the scoring in the first-half before Elias Kachunga doubled Town's lead mid-way through the second-half.

Indeed the scoreline arguably flattered the visitors who pulled one back through Idrissa Sylla after the Hoops exploited Tommy Smith's absence from the field as he received treatment for an injury.

Were you one of those at the game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at today's clash.

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers: give us your ratings for the Terriers

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Kasey Palmer celebrates opening the scoring with his team-mates.

Who stood out and who didn't among David Wagner's men as Town maintain their unbeaten home record at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town 2 Queens Park Rangers 1: Impressive Town maintain 100% home record

Huddersfield Town vs QPR, 17.09.2016: Town's Kasey Palmer celebrates his opening goal with Rajiv van La Parra.

A bumper crowd of 20,595 fans witnessed David Wagner's men see off a late QPR fight back to maintain top spot in the SkyBet Championship

