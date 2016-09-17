LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers fan gallery?

Goals from Kasey Palmer and Elias Kachunga were enough to give Huddersfield Town an impressive 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers today at the John Smith's Stadium.

After Tuesday night's first league defeat of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion, the result and performance was just what Head Coach David Wagner wanted to see from his side.

The Terriers dominated for large periods of the game with Palmer's header opening the scoring in the first-half before Elias Kachunga doubled Town's lead mid-way through the second-half.

Indeed the scoreline arguably flattered the visitors who pulled one back through Idrissa Sylla after the Hoops exploited Tommy Smith's absence from the field as he received treatment for an injury.

