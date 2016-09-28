LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town v Rotherham fan gallery?

A crowd of 18,808 witnessed Huddersfield Town beat Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United last night to return to the summit of the SkyBet Championship.

A second minute goal from Elias Kachunga sent the home fans into raptures before Danny Ward equalised against the run of play for Rotherham.

But roared on by the North Stand Loyal in the Chadwick Lawrence Stand throughout, Huddersfield Town were soon back in the lead – Nahki Wells finding the net after good work from Sean Scannell.

David Wagner's men dominated for large periods of the game but could not put the Millers to bed, setting up a nervy finish before relief from all corners of the ground at the final whistle.

