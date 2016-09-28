Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town v Rotherham fan gallery?

  • Updated
  • By

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's 2-1 win over their local rivals at the John Smith's Stadium last night

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Fans fill all four stands.

A crowd of 18,808 witnessed Huddersfield Town beat Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United last night to return to the summit of the SkyBet Championship.

A second minute goal from Elias Kachunga sent the home fans into raptures before Danny Ward equalised against the run of play for Rotherham.

But roared on by the North Stand Loyal in the Chadwick Lawrence Stand throughout, Huddersfield Town were soon back in the lead – Nahki Wells finding the net after good work from Sean Scannell.

David Wagner's men dominated for large periods of the game but could not put the Millers to bed, setting up a nervy finish before relief from all corners of the ground at the final whistle.

Were you one of those at the game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at today's clash.

More on Huddersfield Town 2 Rotherham United 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Huddersfield Town Player Ratings
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United: give us your ratings for the Terriers

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Nahki Wells and his team-mates celebrate his goal.

Who stood out and who didn't as last night's victory at the John Smith's Stadium sees David Wagner's side return to the top of the league

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town 2 Rotherham United 1: Town return to the top of the Championship

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town's Nahki Wells celebrates his goal.

First half goals from Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells gave David Wagner's side all three points against their local rivals at the John Smith's Stadium

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Places
John Smith's Stadium
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town players celebrate after Elias Kachunga scores the opening goal.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    "We huffed and puffed but couldn't blow Rotherham away": Huddersfield Town fans on last night's victory
  2. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails sides' workrate in Rotherham United win
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town 2 Rotherham United 1: Town return to the top of the Championship
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Home form, Hefele and a return for old Huddersfield Town favourite
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Watch Huddersfield Town fans roar David Wagner's side to victory against Rotherham United

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent