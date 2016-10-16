LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday fan gallery?

A record John Smith's Stadium crowd were unable to roar Huddersfield Town to victory against Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

An attendance of 22,368 was present for the 1-0 Championship defeat by Sheffield Wednesday - a record for a league match since Town left Leeds Road in 1994.

But it failed to ignite David Wagner's men – despite the home side dominating possession they were undone by a Fernando Forestieri penalty in the 68th minute after Rajiv van La Parra was adjudged to have handled in the area.

Were you one of those at the game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

