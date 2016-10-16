Login Register
LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday fan gallery?

  • Updated
  • By

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's 1-0 defeat to the Owls at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday, 16.10.16: Town fans during the game.

A record John Smith's Stadium crowd were unable to roar Huddersfield Town to victory against Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

An attendance of 22,368 was present for the 1-0 Championship defeat by Sheffield Wednesday - a record for a league match since Town left Leeds Road in 1994.

But it failed to ignite David Wagner's men – despite the home side dominating possession they were undone by a Fernando Forestieri penalty in the 68th minute after Rajiv van La Parra was adjudged to have handled in the area.

Were you one of those at the game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at today's clash.

More Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Huddersfield Town Player Ratings
Comments
David Wagner says Huddersfield Town will bounce back after defeat by Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Town's Head Coach David Wagner looks on.

The head coach says his side need to be more clinical in attack at Preston North End on Wednesday night

