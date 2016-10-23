LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Derby County fan gallery?

Another bumper John Smith's crowd was sent into raptures as a late Elias Kachunga goal sealed all three points for Huddersfield Town against Derby County yesterday afternoon.

The Town forward headed in Harry Bunn's 93rd-minute cross to send David Wagner's men back up to third in the SkyBet Championship table.

After two successive defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End in just a space of a few days, it was the perfect response from Wagner's side.

In a showing far from the horror display at Deepdale, Town dominated for large periods of the encounter but looked to be consigned to have to settle for a point until the stoppage time winner.

Were you one of those at last night's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

