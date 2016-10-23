Login Register
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Derby County fan gallery?

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's 1-0 SkyBet Championship win at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County, 22.10.16: Town fans before the game.

Another bumper John Smith's crowd was sent into raptures as a late Elias Kachunga goal sealed all three points for Huddersfield Town against Derby County yesterday afternoon.

The Town forward headed in Harry Bunn's 93rd-minute cross to send David Wagner's men back up to third in the SkyBet Championship table.

After two successive defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End in just a space of a few days, it was the perfect response from Wagner's side.

In a showing far from the horror display at Deepdale, Town dominated for large periods of the encounter but looked to be consigned to have to settle for a point until the stoppage time winner.

Were you one of those at last night's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at today's clash.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails a 'fantastic performance' in Derby County win

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0: Head Coach David Wagner celebrates the win.

However the German Head Coach was disappointed he had to answer questions on his players' characters ahead of the Championship game

