LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town were left frustrated by a stubborn Birmingham City side as they were held to a 1-1 draw in front of a John Smith's crowd of 20,200 yesterday afternoon.

In a much-improved Town performance from last weekend's 5-0 thrashing at Fulham, David Wagner's team dominated the majority of the game.

And when Elias Kachunga broke the deadlock in the 69th minute it looked as though all three points would be sealed by the home side.

But the Blue and White Army's jubilation quickly turned to despair as Lukas Jutkiewicz's header from a set piece levelled the score just minutes later.

And as Town sought a last gasp winner, they had two penalty claims waved away by Staffordshire referee Stephen Martin.

Huddersfield's second draw of the season also meant they have now not won in nine home league meetings against Birmingham - a run stretching back to October 1996.

