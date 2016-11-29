LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was another cold and miserable night for Huddersfield Town fans as they witnessed their side lose 2-1 at home to Wigan Athletic.

The John Smith's defeat is a fifth in seven SkyBet Championship matches as Town's frailties at both ends of the pitch once again came to the fore.

David Wagner's men dominated possession and play but were undone by a Reece Burke goal at the end of the first-half.

And despite Aaron Mooy equalising with his first home goal for the club, Yanic Wildschut sealed all three points for the Latics with a goal on the counter-attack on the hour-mark.

