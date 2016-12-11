LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crowd of 18,333 were on hand to witness Huddersfield Town claim a first league win in six attempts with victory over Bristol City yesterday afternoon.

Goals from Elias Kachunga and a first strike in seven from Nahki Wells sealed a deserved 2-1 win over the Robins and moved David Wagner's side back into the SkyBet Championship Play-Off positions.

Kachunga's tenth minute goal set Town on their way before Tammy Abraham equalised with what appeared to be strong claims for offside from the John Smith's faithful.

Bristol City's goalkeeper Frank Fielding then should have been sent-off for handling outside the area before Wells later capitalised on his mistake to slot home the winning goal in the 58th minute.

Were you one of those at yesterday evening's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at yesterday's clash.