A record John Smith's Boxing Day crowd of 22,100 saw Huddersfield Town defeat Nottingham Forest yesterday afternoon.

It was the highest attendance in the club's 21 seasons at the stadium as David Wagner's side claimed a 13th win in 23 games to consolidate their position in the top six of the SkyBet Championship table.

However Town had to come from behind as a first-half Hildeberto Pereira strike gave Forest the lead against the run of play before a Kasey Palmer deflected shot and an own goal from Michael Mancienne sealed all three points for the home side.

The victory was Huddersfield Town's ninth on home turf - already more than those won at the John Smith's Stadium for the whole of last season.

Were you one of those at yesterday evening's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at yesterday's clash.