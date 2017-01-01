Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells curled home a brilliant stoppage time free-kick to rescue a point for Huddersfield Town against Blackburn Rovers.

It had looked like the visitors would claim all three points after absorbing plenty of pressure from David Wagner's side before taking the lead against the run of play.

Blackburn Rovers came to the John Smith's Stadium to thwart and frustrate and when Town failed to take their chances, Rovers struck through Danny Graham nine minutes from time.

But Town, on the back of four successive victories, refused to give up and levelled deep into injury time through Wells.

