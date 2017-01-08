LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Port Vale fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town eased into the FA Cup 4th Round draw with a 4-0 victory over League One outfit Port Vale at the John Smith's Stadium.

Goals from Kasey Palmer and Harry Bunn sandwiched a brace from Jack Payne to give Town boss David Wagner his first win in a cup competition since taking over in November 2015.

Although dominating throughout, the victory was only ensured in the latter stages as Huddersfield Town's lower league opposition tired - Phillip Billing also having a goal ruled out for offside and debutant Izzy Brown going close.

